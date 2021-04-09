Nick Gamble, Scottish operations director, Cairn Group

Leisure operator Cairn Group created a first of its kind role appointing Nick Gamble as Scottish operations director in 2019.

The experienced hospitality professional, who boasts over 30 years in the trade, was tasked with the responsibility of all areas of operations across Cairn Group’s Scottish hotels, as it looked toward growth in the north. Part of this included a focus on expanding into the luxury market with its portfolio of signature hotels known as The Cairn Collection.

Gamble has a proved track record in managing businesses, having shaped both the brand and culture of several lifestyle hotel brands, such as Hallmark Hotels and The Belfry, as well as consulted for groups including DeVere Hotels and Malmaison.

Cairn Group owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including 33 hotels and more than 30 bars and restaurants across the UK from its headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne.