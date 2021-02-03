Nicola Sturgeon to update on reopening in two weeks and ‘managed quarantine’ for all arrivals introduced

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced that Covid restrictions in the country will remain in place until ‘at least the end of February’, but promised that she would provide an update on her reopening and exit strategy in two weeks’ time.

Speaking at a press conference, Sturgeon also announced the introduction of ‘managed quarantine requirements’ for all international arrivals into Scotland, not just those from countries on the travel ban list.

Further details will be released soon on the new rule and is date has not been set for when it will be officially introduced. Sturgeon urged the same approach to be adopted across the UK.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We want to work with the UK Government to avoid travellers sidestepping restrictions and arriving in other parts of the UK before travelling to Scotland,” she said, “however the most effective approach to prevent this and to stop new variants being imported is for the UK Government to introduce a compulsory quarantine for anyone travelling into the UK from overseas.”

On the easing of restrictions, Sturgeon added that the implementation of the exit plan will begin from the start of March, with a phased reopening of school to tentatively start on February 22.

Following the Scottish 2021/22 budget announcement last week, the Scottish Government also announced increased funding for Scotland’s tourism and rural economy.

The 2021-22 Scottish Budget proposals also include funding to support green recovery, protecting rural jobs and businesses, boosting visitor facilities and delivering a food and drink sector recovery plan