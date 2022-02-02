No 17 on The Promenade to open in Oban, Scotland following extensive refurbishment

The former site of The Wellpark Hotel in the Scottish seaside town of Oban is set to reopen this April as No 17 on The Promenade, following a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The site was purchased by hotel, bar and restaurant owner Paul Sloan in 2021, who is currently overseeing a complete renovation of the 23‐bed property.

The renovation has included installing a new plumbing system, rewiring and installation of air conditioning across the hotel.

Some of the building’s original features will be maintained, including a 16th Century Jacobean ceiling which adorns one of the living areas.

The Cumberland Building Society financed more than 60% of the acquisition of the hotel.

Commenting on the investment, Sloan said: “I can’t reiterate enough how great my experience of working with The Cumberland team has been. There is always someone on hand to offer advice on the project, which hasn’t always been the case when working with other banks.

“They have allowed me to not only invest in this project, but also look ahead to future investment opportunities, which wouldn’t be possible without their help. One year ago, I felt extremely unsure of my future in the hospitality industry – now I am set to open another luxury spot in Oban, one that guests will enjoy for years to come.”

Scott McKerracher, Head of Commercial at The Cumberland added: “We’re thrilled to be a part of Paul’s latest acquisition. No 17 on the Promenade is set to deliver an exquisite level of luxury and promises to bring something extremely special to Oban.

“Despite the obvious challenges, it’s a really exciting time for the future of hospitality. We have seen a 600% increase in the pipeline in hospitality lending for hotels and holiday lets and look forward to supporting many of these opportunities, offering a fully relationship managed service to our clients.

“We also want to give those who are now facing layers of debt the opportunity to be guided through the difficult period.”