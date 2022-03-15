GuestHouse poised to open fourth hotel after £2.8m purchase

GuestHouse, a family-owned hotel brand with ambitious growth plans, looks set to open its fourth property ‘No. 16 Margate’, following the purchase of Sands Hotel and Restaurant in Margate.

The property was purchased for £2.8 million by newly incorporated company NO. 16 MARGATE LTD.

The company is registered in London and owned by brothers Tristan, James and Tom Guest, who run GuestHouse together – a family-owned, independent owner-operated brand, which aims to bring ‘wonder-filled hotels to historic buildings on Britain’s most desirable streets.’

The £2,828,400 freehold purchase for the 20-bed hotel and restaurant, located on Marine Drive, was made on 17 December according to Land Registry documents.

The hotel group made its public debut in 2021, with the launch of a 37-bedroom Georgian townhouse in Bath called No. 15. This was quickly followed up by the launch of No. 1 York last December, which comprises 39 bedrooms and a restaurant.

In 2023, GuestHouse will open No. 124 in Brighton, a hotel, restaurant and bar housed inside a Regency-style, part Grade-II listed Georgian building.

Speaking to Boutique Hotelier last year, the Guest brothers said the group planned to grow to between three to five hotels within five years.

Tom explained: “From the off we wanted three to five hotels in five years.”

Tristan added: “It’s sort of a grand objective, five hotels in five years. It probably won’t happen but we are moving quicker than we thought. We want to be in amazing locations and fantastic towns and great buildings and there are not many of those, so it’s a niche thing we are looking for, so when they do come up we want to jump at the opportunity.”

It is believed that GuestHouse plans to close Sands Hotel and Restaurant so that it can undergo a major refurbishment, before opening under a new guise.