Nomad London

Location: London

Operated by: Sydell Group

Bedrooms: 91

OPENING DATE: February 2021

NoMad London, a partnership between Sydell Group and investment firm BTC UK, will debut this February in the Covent Garden neighborhood, adjacent to the iconic Royal Opera House.

The property, a historical 19th century building formerly known as Bow Street Magistrates Court and Police Station, will be transformed into a 91-bedroom hotel by interior design studio Roman and Williams.

The hotel will feature spaces including the NoMad restaurant, Side Hustle bar, Library, and the brand’s first-ever subterranean craft cocktail bar and lounge, Common Decency that will debut in the spring of 2021.

New to London and to the NoMad brand, executive chef Ian Coogan will be responsible for the hotel’s culinary offerings.

The hotel is the first international outpost for the NoMad brand — with NoMad hotels in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas – and will be headed up by industry stalwart, Kate Hart.