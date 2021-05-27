Nominations open for the Independent Hotel Show Awards 2021

The Independent Hotel Show Awards have opened for entries.

Launched in 2012, the Independent Hotel Awards is calling for people to nominate for two categories: The Independent Hotelier Award and The GM of the Future Award, in partnership with The Master Innholders.

After a nomination process, a shortlist will be drawn up by a panel of industry judges, before the winner is determined by a combination of judges’ scores and the public vote. The winners will then be announced on the first evening of the Independent Hotel Show at 5pm on Monday October 4.

The Boutique Hotelier Awards will then take place in a venue nearby.

Elena Attanasio, event director for the Independent Hotel Show, added: “We can’t wait to welcome our independent hotelier community back to Olympia London and to celebrate the outstanding professionals operating in the industry.

“This year more than ever it’s important to recognise brilliance in the sector and shine a light on the individuals providing an outstanding service to their guests in the face of significant challenges.”

Chairman of The Master Innholders and managing director of The Goring, David Morgan-Hewitt FIH MI, said: “Throughout the history of The Master Innholders, we have made the development and career growth of future leaders a key priority to our organisation, proving opportunities such as the Innholders Scholarship, Aspiring Leaders Diploma and most recently Master Innholders Developing Additional Skills (MIDAS) programme. Now more than ever, it is vital to attract, develop, retain and recognise the next generation of hotel professionals, which is why we launched the GM of the Future Award in 2019.”

Paula Ellis, Group General Manager of luxury boutique hotels Twr y Felin, Penrhiw Priory and Roch Castle, and winner of the 2019 Independent Hotelier Award, said of the accolade: “Winning the Independent Hotelier Award meant that I could use it as platform to highlight that Welsh and Female GMs can achieve success and be recognised.”

If you believe someone deserves to be awarded for their contribution to the industry, their creativity or future leader potential, please look at the nomination process and nominate by 18 June. Self-nominations are accepted.

The Independent Hotel Show will also be partnering with The Good Hotel Guide to host the Cesar Awards – 10 of which are awarded each year to hotels demonstrating consistent excellence – and celebrating the winner of The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice Award at the event.