Norfolk Broads’ hotel forced to close due to Covid-19 goes up for sale

A hotel on the Norfolk Broads has gone on the market as it looks for a new owner to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 12-bedroom hotel and restaurant, The Waveney House Hotel in Puddingmoor, Beccles, is on sale with Fleurets for £1.99m, with its owners announcing in December that the business would remain closed until spring.

Its last trading day was December 27.

The Grade-I listed 16th century house, historically home to some high profile local families, has previously been a popular wedding location and was refurbished in 2004. The hotel comprises 12 bedrooms, two large function rooms and is said to have ‘consistent high levels of revenue and profits’, with occupancies around 85%.

Back in December, the owners posted online: “It is with deep regret that in view of the current situation we all find ourselves in, we have taken the decision to implement temporary closure of the hotel….We have not taken this decision lightly and want to safeguard all of our wonderful loyal staff and customers.

“This year has been difficult for everyone, all businesses have suffered as a result of the Covid-19 virus, but we plan to return in the spring, fresh and ready to welcome you all.”