North east chef’s new Northumberland boutique brings in new general manager

A new boutique hotel in Northumberland from chef and restauranteur Richard Sim and local entrepreneur Tom Leslie has appointed a new general manager.

The Whittling House in Alnmouth has brought in hospitality operator Lottie Haylock as GM, who joins after a year with OYO Hotels where she oversaw 40 properties in the north east.

Now, together with new head chef Dan Duggan, they will work to put the new 10-bedroom boutique hotel and restaurant on the map.

Haylock also boasts experience with the likes of Malhotra Group, where she spent six years as manager of the Grey Street Hotel before becoming group-wide accommodation and commercial manager.

The Whittling House is a joint project between renowned North East chef and restaurant owner, Richard Sim, who runs the much-loved Potted Lobster in Bamburgh, and Kelso-based entrepreneur, Tom Leslie.

Haylock said: “After meeting with Tom and Richard, I was buzzing and really wanting to be part of their ambitious plans. We have a very similar outlook regarding what we think is important when it comes to customer experience.

“A restructure at OYO made be rethink what it was that I really enjoyed doing – and what I was missing was working closely with a group of people.

“I’m really into building a good team and championing staff development and I wanted to get back to looking after people.”

Head chef Duggan joins after 10 years at Blackfriars Restaurant in Newcastle and from his latest post at The Northumberland Arms in Felton, Northumberland