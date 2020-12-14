North Wales to see wellbeing boost with launch of new £1.25m Garden Spa

North Wales is to get a wellbeing boost next year with the launch of a new £1.25m Wave Garden Spa, due to open in March.

Situated within the grounds of the Adventure Parc Snowdonia in the Conwy Valley, the new 650 sq mtre addition will launch on March 26 next year and will connect directly to the new 106-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn Snowdonia.

The spa will comprise a number of wet and dry spaces, including a vitality waterfall pool, steam room and Himalayan salt sauna, plus a wooden barrel sauna, herb garden and yoga studio as well as an outdoor pool.

The Wave Garden Spa has partnered with marine skincare brand, Thalgo and Tribe517, a product line made in Wales using locally sourced natural ingredients, to offer a range of treatments within the spa’s five treatment rooms.

Announcing the opening of the Wave Garden Spa, Adventure Parc Snowdonia’s managing director, Andy Ainscough said: “The Wave Garden Spa is the exciting next step in our plans for Adventure Parc Snowdonia to be a destination for wellbeing, incorporating exhilarating activities and adventures with the finest facilities to de-stress, relax and rejuvenate. Our family owned business has been built on our passion for the great outdoors, and our new spa fully embraces this with outstanding views, the sound of rolling waves and a stunning spa garden.”