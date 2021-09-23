Northcote’s Obsession reveals chef line up ahead of 2022 event

Obsession will return to Northcote at the start of 2022, with 16 chefs holding a total of 15 Michelin stars hosting a night across the two-week event.
From 21 January to 6 February, chefs have been invited to cook at the luxury Lancashire hotel and Michelin star restaurant, headed up by executive chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen.
Taking place over 14 nights, the festival will see chefs travel to Northcote from all over Britain and Ireland – from Edinburgh to Dublin, London to Newcastle and beyond – to cook their unique Obsession menus.
The lineup
- Friday 21st January: Lisa Goodwin Allen, Northcote, Ribble Valley (1 star)
- Saturday 22nd January: Matt Abe, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London (3 stars)
- Sunday 23rd January: Mickael Viljanen, Chapter One (previously The Greenhouse), Dublin
- Monday 24th January: Jordan Bailey, Aimsir, County Kildare (2 stars)
- Tuesday 25th January: Simon Rogan & Tom Barnes, L’Enclume, Cumbria (2 stars)
- Wednesday 26th January: Roberta Hall, The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
- Thursday 27th January: Alex Bond, Alchemilla, Nottingham (1 star)
- Friday 28th January: Galton Blackiston, Morston Hall, Norfolk (1 star)
- Saturday 29th January: Hrishikesh Desai, Gilpin Hotel & Lakehouse, Cumbria (1 star)
- Sunday 30th January: Kenny Atkinson, House of Tides, Newcastle (1 star)
- Wednesday 2nd February: James Martin, celebrity chef and TV presenter
- Thursday 3rd February: Tom Kerridge, The Hand & Flowers, Marlow (2 stars)
- Friday 4th February: Atul Kochhar, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, London
The grand finale
- Sunday 6th February, featuring:
- Monica Galetti, Mere, London
- Nieves Barragan Mohacho, Sabor, London (1 star)
- Lisa Goodwin Allen, Northcote, Ribble Valley (1 star)
Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Northcote said: “Obsession 22 is particularly special. After having to cancel this year’s festival due to the pandemic and with the hospitality industry taking such a hit, we’re all ready to put on a show of culinary brilliance. This year it was only right to bring all corners of Britain and Ireland together, focusing on the incredible talent that we have on our shores, but still with an injection of different styles of cooking, different regional ingredients and different flavours. We have some great emerging chefs like Alex Bond, and much-loved household names, as well as some of the UK’s best female chefs, joining us.”
Obsession first launched in 2001 and has evolved ever since.