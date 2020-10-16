Northern Ireland hotels must close in line with restrictions enforced from tonight

Hotels in Northern Ireland must close in line with new coronavirus restrictions imposed on the hospitality sector starting from 6pm tonight.

Following confusion around whether the new rules apply to hotels after the announcement from First Minister Arlene Foster on Wednesday, it’s now been clarified that hotels will have to close their bars from 6pm on Friday, but will be able to honour this weekend’s bookings.

However, from Monday October 19, hotels may only accept bookings essential workers, the vulnerable and those unable to return home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hotels can serve residents in the restaurant but no alcohol sales.

Pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland are to close from 6pm tonight as part of a four-week ‘circuit breaker’.

The new measures were announced on Wednesday by First Minister Arlene Foster, and while she said there would be a complete closure of the hospitality sector, apart from for delivery and takeaways.

Fast-food and takeaways are able to remain operational subject to an 11pm curfew.

Other measures announced include off-licenses and supermarkets to not sell alcohol after 8pm and all ‘close-contact services’ to close, plus a ban on indoor sport.

Schools will also be closed for a two-week period during the half-term break.