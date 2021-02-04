Northern Ireland injects extra £7.4m into hospitality support scheme

Northern Ireland’s finance minister has pledged over £12m to support businesses through these next few stages of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Releasing a statement on the Public Expenditure allocations in the country, Conor Murphy announced plans to extend the Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme with £7.4m, plus £5m to extend the Covid Restrictions Support Schemes for four weeks.

The support was part of a total £105.9m of funding allocated to various sectors, following bids from Departments.

Story continues below Advertisement

A further £2.2m of financial assistance is also being provided to Belfast International and Belfast City Airport, with a further £15m provided for Translink on top of the £90m already provided this year.

Turning to the unallocated funding, Minister Murphy continued: “I have again urged Ministerial colleagues to further consider what additional support is required to assist people and businesses particularly those who have so far not benefitted from financial support. As soon as new proposals come forward from Departments I will make allocations to get the much needed financial assistance out to those who need it as quickly as possible.”