Northern Ireland’s Slieve Donard Resort pumps over half a million pounds into spa refurbishment

The Slieve Donard Resort & Spa in Northern Ireland has unveiled the results of its £550k makeover of its award-winning spa.

The investment programme, which started in January, includes the introduction of a double-treatment room, a private relaxation room for small groups and a shared relaxation room.

Also as part of the enhancements, the sauna, steam room and swimming pool have been refurbished, the changing rooms have been updated and the treatment rooms and décor have been refreshed.

Michael Weston, general manager of the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa said: “We are delighted to have completed our most recent renovation programme which has seen £550,000 spent on The Spa as Slieve Donard. The work began in January and we are confident that the enhancements will help provide an even more enjoyable experience. We have also implemented a number of new procedures and our guests can rest assured in the knowledge that we are operating safely in the current climate.”

The Slieve Donard Resort is owned and operated by Hastings Hotels and comprises 180 bedrooms, a golf course and three restaurants on site.