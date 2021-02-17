Northern pubco expands senior team due to accelerated growth

The Inn Collection Group has appointed a new property director, Louise Stewart, as it continues to roll out expansion plans across the North of England.

Stewart joins the team having worked for over 20 years in the commercial property industry, joining the group from consultants Silverstone Building Consultancy, where she was a director.

She comes on board as Inn Collection Group’s growth journey continues with the current portfolio of pubs standing at 19 and several refurbishments planned for 2021. The Alchemy backed group is aiming for a site total of 22 by March 31, 2021.

Sean Donkin, The Inn Collection Group’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Louise to the team. As we continue to grow, it is vital we strengthen our team with highly skilled professionals such as Louise, and we are excited for what she will bring to the group. We would like to wish her a long and prosperous association with The Inn Collection Group.”

The group’s portfolio of sites spreads across the North of England in Northumberland, County Durham, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, and Lancashire, as it continues to deliver its strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans, supported with banking via OakNorth.