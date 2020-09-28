Northumberland to welcome new boutique hotel next month

A new boutique hotel and restaurant project set in the coastal Northumberland village of Alnmouth is poised to open next month.

The 10-bedroom property is the result of a collaboration between restaurateur and chef Richard Sim and entrepreneur Tom Leslie, according to Business Live.

It will be situated in the former Saddle Hotel and Grill in Alnmouth, with an October opening rumoured.

The Whittling House has also revealed what guests can expect inside with some commissioned illustrations, one of which can be viewed below:

On its Facebook page, the business revealed: “We’re pretty sure our library, with its roaring fire and cosy atmosphere, will become a favourite place for snuggling up after a bracing stroll along Alnmouth beach.

“Look forward to enjoying a pint of real ale or sampling something from our hand-picked wine list in sumptuous comfort.

“With a wealth of activities to enjoy in Northumberland, including exploring the famous Cheviot hills, walking the county’s beautiful Heritage Coastline or ticking off famous landmarks from your sightseeing list, The Whittling House offers the perfect place to relax, unwind and reflect on your day. And of course – your dog is welcome to hog a spot in front of the fire too.”