Nottingham-based developer plans renovation for Halifax’s White Swan Hotel after takeover from Thai owners

The White Swan Hotel in Halifax has changed hands and will be given a new lease of life under new ownership after being sold off a guide price of £1.5m.

In a deal brokered by Colliers, FICO Holding UK Ltd sold the Grade-II listed 39-bedroom property to Durham Asset Management Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The business has been closed since the start of the pandemic and now will undergo a refurbishment before reopening as an aparthotel catering more to the long-stay visitors to Yorkshire.

Kashif Akhtar, managing director of Durham Asset Management Limited said: “The White Swan Hotel is a stunning four-storey building in the heart of Halifax which deserves to see lots of activity and life inside it. We’re planning to renovate and modernise it internally, while respecting its external heritage, and creating a sense of buzz and activity in the town centre.”

Robert Smithson, associate director in Colliers’ Hotel Agency said: “It’s great that we can say that there will soon be new life and activity brought to the White Swan. While its operation will change slightly it will still be provide accommodation for visitors to the town.”

The leases of the ground floor beauticians and basement Italian restaurant remain in place following the sale.