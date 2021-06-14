Novotel ushers in ‘new era of design’ with four new style concepts

Novotel has teamed up with four international design teams to help transform a number of the brand’s properties around the world as it ushers in a ‘new era of design’.

Following a worldwide pitch process, four new concepts were chosen to be installed at various Novotel sites, as the brand bids to become a ‘hospitality leader in the midscale hotel space’.

“Novotel has embraced a new vision in terms of hotel design,” said Nadège Keryhuel, vice president, Novotel Brand. “We are excited to work with four outstanding design teams, who will help us creatively transform our hotels through a set of distinct visions of modern, premium hospitality. Our goal is to achieve a signature hotel experience, without standardization, from check-in to check-out – a major evolution for the brand and a leading approach in the midscale segment.”

The brand’s new design focuses on consumer trends across Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia.

The new design strategy’s global call to action, design teams were invited to submit concepts that included a ‘lively social hub’ that would appeal to locals as well as guests.

The winning concepts will be installed in hotel rooms, but also within hotel common areas such as the social hub, fitness spaces and spas.

The design teams and their winning submissions include: RF Studio: Metro: Sundukovy Sisters: and Hypothesis.

Across Accor’s Northern Europe region, more than 20 ‘new look’ Novotel hotels are under development including Novotel Vladivostok which opened in June as one of the first openings globally to featuring the new Metro design.

The new design pipeline includes six others in Russia, including Moscow and St Petersburg; two Sundukovy Sisters design concepts in the UK in Liverpool and Newcastle; two in the Ukraine and others planned across Northern Europe from Belgium to Kazakhstan.