Oakman Group grows its bedroom footprint with acquisition of Woburn Hotel lease

The Oakman Group is continuing to expand its footprint of overnight accommodation with the acquisition of The Woburn Hotel.

The Group, which recently took ownership of six former Seafood Pub Company properties, has signed a 25-year lease for the 48-bedroom hotel on the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Estate.

The Woburn Hotel has been closed since summer last year, when it was decided that had become no longer ‘financially viable’ to continue to run the business after the government lockdown.

Oakman is preparing to reopen the hotel on May 17 and is now looking to recruit for 60 new jobs.

The Woburn Hotel becomes the Group’s 34th property and largest in the portfolio, totalling 225 bedrooms across the 13 venues which have accommodation.

The 18th century property also comprises seven cottages within the grounds, as well as three conference and events spaces, a restaurant and a bar.

Peter Borg-Neal, The Oakman Group Chairman, commented: “Unsurprisingly, there was considerable interest in this wonderful property, and we are delighted and honoured that His Grace has put his trust in us. At Oakman we work with a number of Estates and we have always built strong and mutually beneficial relationships with them.”

Dermot King, chief executive officer of the Oakman Group, said: “Following our acquisition of The Seafood Pub Company, this represents another major step in delivering our vision for the business. The Woburn Hotel represents a significant addition to our existing portfolio which contains many historical coaching inns and remarkable buildings. The Woburn Hotel’s history and strategic position in Bedfordshire make it a superb venue for both the leisure and business traveller.

“We now have 225 bedrooms across The Oakman Group and we will be looking to further grow our capacity.”

The hotel is situated on the 3,000 acre Woburn Estate in Bedfordshire and was previously known as The Inn at Woburn until 2014 when it changed its name following a refurbishment programme.