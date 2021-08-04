Oddfellows Hotels appoints new GM for Manchester boutique Oddfellows on the Park

Oddfellows Hotels has announced the appointment of a new general manager for its 22-bedroom Oddfellows on the Park in Greater Manchester.

The hotel group, which also comprises the original Oddfellows in Chester, has welcomed Helio Correia to the role of GM, where he will now oversee all hotel operations from the bedrooms to The Galloping Major restaurant, Stud Room Bar and the weddings and events division.

It is thought he replaces Carlo Ilulianella at Oddfellows who has moved to a food and beverage director role.

Story continues below Advertisement

Correia joins Oddfellows Hotels from Manchester’s Townhouse Hotel where he was for three years as deputy GM.

He also boasts experience at the likes of Macdonald Hotels and Bespoke Hotels, which operates Oddfellows on the Park.

Helio said of his appointment: “I see Oddfellows On The Park as a place where we can go back to basics with old school hospitality – a place where the guest’s experience is paramount. There is no automated check in here, and you will know your receptionist by name by the end of your stay. Although it is only minutes from the airport and a short commute into Manchester city centre, it is surrounded by acres and acres of amazing parkland and offers the perfect country style escape, close to the city.”

Paul Brown, director, Bespoke Hotels said: “We are delighted to welcome Helio to the Oddfellows family. Helio is one of hospitality’s naturals, with a flair for innovation and a drive for perfection. We look forward to seeing him stamp his creativity upon a hotel that is already so full of charm and character.”