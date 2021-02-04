Off-market sale secures future of Cotswolds pub The Fox

Award winning Cotswolds pub The Fox at Lower Oddington has been sold in an off-market deal.

The 16th century Gloucestershire inn with rooms has been sold to a private purchaser for an undisclosed price by real estate specialist Colliers, acting on behalf of owner Ian MacKenzie.

Peter Brunt, director in the hotels agency team at Colliers said the property was ‘discreetly marketed in a highly confidential campaign’, which resulted in a high number of offers and competitive bidding process.

He said: “It is clear that buyers are looking beyond the current crisis to the long-term, and are prepared to act decisively when a property which represents a unique investment opportunity, becomes available.

“I was absolutely delighted to be able to find an off-market buyer for Ian that matched his price aspirations for this exceptional property.”

The Fox presently comprises a bar and restaurant with a menu championing quality seasonal British produce, a private dining room, plus accommodation in three bedrooms.

Ian MacKenzie moved to the Cotswolds after graduating from university in 1968, and had been a local at The Fox before he bought it in 2002 in a deal also brokered by Colliers.

By the time he bought The Fox, Ian had already enjoyed a successful career in hospitality, as manager of The Hunters Lodge Restaurant, in Broadway, Worcestershire; general manager of The Dormy House hotel and restaurant in Broadway; owner of the Lambs Restaurant in Moreton in Marsh; head of operations at the Slug and Lettuce group; owner of The Ricochet Restaurant in Warwick; and owner of the food-led Ladbroke Arms in Notting Hill.

Ian went on to steer The Fox to acclaim in a succession of awards, including winning Michelin Pub of the Year in 2004.