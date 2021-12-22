Old Course Hotel, St Andrew’s, announces new leadership team

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrew’s has announced a shake up of its leadership team ahead of the Open Championship in July of next year.

Following three years as General Manager at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, Helen McBride leaves her position at the five-star property, to take on a new role as Managing Director at private member’s club and retreat, The Lyford Cay Club in The Bahamas.

Peter Dawson has been elected to replace McBride and will be the hotel’s new Managing Director.

A member of the Board of Directors for the hotel since Kohler Co. purchased the hotel in 2004, Dawson previously served as the Chief Executive of the R&A and Secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews for 16 years and brings his expertise and knowledge of the Championship to his new role, ahead of The Open in 2022.

Phyllis Wilkie has been promoted to General Manager, after 12 years working at the hotel.

In her expanded role, Phyllis will take on the responsibility of overseeing Sales and Marketing, Kohler Waters Spa and the Old Course Hotel lodging operations.

Cameron Steele has also been promoted to Estate Director at the Old Course Hotel.

Cameron joined Kohler Co. in 2021, having recently served as the acting General Manager at the Luxury Property Movenpick resort in the Maldives.

Over the past year, Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa has undergone multi-million-pound

renovation works, including the introduction of a penthouse, new guest rooms and refurbished events spaces, as well as new destination restaurant and bar, Swilcan Loft, which launched in early autumn 2021.

The hotel now boasts 175 rooms, with the introduction of a third floor in the ‘Champions Wing’

and the addition of 31 new rooms, overlooking the Old Course.