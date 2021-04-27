Old Course Hotel unveils multi-million refurbishment plans ready for summer

Old Course Hotel in Scotland is undergoing a series of refurbishments set for completion in July 2021.

The multi-million pound project will see a new penthouse suite, new bedrooms, destination restaurant and bar, and upgraded wedding and events space introduced as the business looks ahead to hosting The Open in 2022.

The hotel is situated in St Andrews and is home to The Old Course famous golf course.

Story continues below Advertisement

Following the recent announcement from the Scottish Government, the hotel and all facilities will reopen its doors on April 26 2021 and remain open during the final stages of the refurbishment.

Following renovations, the hotel will boast 175 rooms, with the introduction of a third floor in the ‘Champions Wing’ and the addition of 31 new rooms, overlooking the Old Course.

A penthouse will also be added to the fourth floor, which will be the only room with a private lift and balcony, outdoor seating and fire pit, with views overlooking West Sands Beach and the golf course.

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa currently has six restaurants and bars and will add to its offering with the launch of a new 80-cover restaurant and bar, situated on the fourth floor.

With floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, it will become the new destination restaurant and bar in St Andrews offering views of the town and golf course.

The hotel has expanded its largest space, The Hall of Champions, for weddings and corporate events.

The Hall of Champions seats 450 guests and can be used as one large venue or split into six smaller spaces, each with in-built technology.

Situated alongside the golf course, The Conservatory has been extended and upgraded with newly renovated windows and roof.

Helen McBride, general manager, Old Course Hotel, Golf & Spa, commented on the renovations: “After an incredibly challenging year for hospitality, we are excited to unveil our multi-million refurbishment plans that are currently underway at the Old Course Hotel.

“The new restaurant and bar will be a particularly exciting offering, which will truly add to St Andrews’ culinary scene. These renovations have enabled Old Course Hotel to adapt to ever-changing customer demands and competitive landscapes, which has become increasingly important over the past year.”

The Old Course Hotel is also home to the Kohler Waters Spa.