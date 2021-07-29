Old Parsonage Hotel in Oxford unveils new suites inspired by Churchill

Old Parsonage Hotel in Oxford has unveiled two new suites, as the hotel celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The new Churchill Suites, Winston and Randolph, pay homage to Sir Winston Churchill and his son Randolph and feature a collection of rare photographs and memorabilia in tribute to the pair.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the time when Oscar Nemon first met and sculpted Winston Churchill in 1951, the hotel has also acquired a life size bronze bust of Winston Churchill by Nemon, which happens to be the first bust of its kind to be exhibited in Oxford.

The Churchill Suites feature Epoc beds, living and dining areas, bespoke leather writing desks, plus a copy of Josh Ireland’s ‘Churchill & Son’ and two sizes of replica bronze resin busts of Sir Winston Churchill, which can be purchased by guests.

Jeremy Mogford, founder of The Oxford Collection says: “With Winston Churchill’s and his son Randolph’s well-documented appreciation of the finer aspects of life, we like to think that had Winston, Randolph and Nemon seen the Old Parsonage in its present guise, they might have frequented our special hotel and restaurant and also approved of our unique tribute to them.”

Old Parsonage Hotel comprises 35 bedrooms and Parsonage Grill and opened in 1989. The Old Bank Hotel in Oxford was added to The Oxford Collection in 1999.