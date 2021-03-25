Olga and Alex Polizzi announce management team for new Sussex hotel ahead of June opening

Dynamic mother-and-daughter duo, Olga and Alex Polizzi will open their new hotel on June 14.

The Star in Alfriston, Sussex will open as a 30-bedroom hotel this summer, after significant delays to the refurbishment caused by Covid-19 and the late discovery of several structural issues, with bookings open from April 1.

Heading up the team will be general manager Edward Johnson, who joins after two years at The Berkeley, where he worked as reception manager. He also boasts experience at the likes of The Savoy, The Goring and Rocco Forte’s Brown’s Hotel. His appointment marks his first general manager’s role.

Story continues below Advertisement

Joining Johnson is head chef, Tim Kensett. He joins The Star from his role as executive chef at The Fife Arms in Aberdeenshire and was also previously with The River Café for four years. He is developing an all-day dining offering for The Star Inn for its 60-cover dining room.

In addition, Monika Korzeniowska comes on board as head housekeeper. She joins the team from her role as housekeeper manager at the 104-bedroom East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa.

Late in 2019, it was revealed that Olga, the renowned interior designer, hotelier and director of design for Rocco Forte Hotels and daughter, Alex, the presenter of Channel 5’s, The Hotel Inspector, had taken over the 15th century, Grade-II listed Star Inn in Alfriston in their ‘first official joint venture’.

Once open, The Star will join The Polizzi Collection of hotels, which also includes Hotel Endsleigh in Devon and Hotel Tresanton in St Mawes Cornwall, also owned by Mrs Polizzi.