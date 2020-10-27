Olga and Alex Polizzi’s new venture The Star to open in March 2021

Renowned hoteliers, Olga and Alex Polizzi have announced the revised opening date for The Star in Alfriston, which will be the third hotel in the Polizzi Collection.

Despite Covid-19 delaying plans and the continued uncertainty, the Grade-II listed 15th century building in Sussex will now launch on March 1, 2021 as a 30-bedroom hotel.

Bookings for The Star will be available from January 1 2021.

“Until September we had high hopes of opening for Christmas, but we have decided to cope with the continuing uncertainty due to the ghastly virus by bringing forward our Phase 2 schedule. Instead of waiting a few years for the pain of the initial building work to fade, we will now be completing the whole building, overhauling every bedroom and ensuring in the process that none of our guests will be dependent on the old redundant single pipe heating system, which we discovered at times only provided a dribble of hot water to the furthest rooms. We will also be knocking twelve of our smallest bedrooms and bathrooms together, to make eight larger brighter rooms,” said Olga Polizzi.

In December 2019 Olga Polizzi, the renowned interior designer, hotelier and director of design for Rocco Forte Hotels bought The Star, Alfriston, in East Sussex, with her daughter, Alex Polizzi, the businesswoman and presenter of Channel 5 television show, The Hotel Inspector.

Olga Polizzi already owns Hotel Tresanton in Cornwall and Hotel Endsleigh in Devon, while The Star, Alfriston is the first official joint venture for the mother and daughter duo.

Hotel Tresanton opened in 1998 and comprises 30 bedrooms, with Hotel Endsleigh following in August 2005, home to 19 bedrooms.

