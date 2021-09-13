One Aldwych launches curator campaign to celebrate local creatives

One Aldwych in London has launched a new curator programme, celebrating the best of local creative talent in the area.

Five curators have been selected to offer guests to the luxury five-star hotel a series of ‘off the beaten track’ experiences in Covent Garden, from perfumery Floral Street to Donmar Warehouse.

Silvia Melchior of the Donmar Warehouse, Michelle Feeney of Floral Street Fragrance, historian and broadcaster Dr Matthew Green, art expert Francesca Gavin and writer Milly Kenny-Ryder make up the five experts.

To further mark the sensory-inspired collaboration with Floral Street Fragrance, One Aldwych has launched a new scent cocktail menu for its Lobby Bar, launched this month, featuring tipples paying homage to Floral Street’s best scents.

One Aldwych’s master mixologist, Pedro Paulo, has created a new drinks list, comprising seven cocktails and two mocktails, all powered by flowers.

The sensory experience starts with the menu, where alongside each drink option, a pink dot can be pressed to release the fragrance it has been inspired by.

Floral Street is an independent British brand launched in November 2017 by founder Michelle Feeney.

The curators are also on hand to share their seasonal insider London tips, via the new curator platform on the One Aldwych website.