One in five hospitality businesses predict ‘challenging’ Christmas

A new study has found one in five hospitality businesses predict a stressful and challenging Christmas period.

Ordamo, a leading digital order and pay technology provider, surveyed the sector to gauge the impact of the sizeable challenges currently facing the industry.

It found almost a quarter of people working in hospitality (23% of respondents) said they are worried about what the festive season holds, with one in every 33 (3%) saying it’s causing them to lose sleep.

The study also found that over a third (39.2%) are more optimistic and excited for what’s set to be the busiest business period for the sector for almost two years.

One in every 20 (4.8%) hospitality industry professionals are anticipating a loss-making Christmas, with almost a quarter (22.8%) saying they believe they’ll see takings of less than previous festive seasons.

Meanwhile, one in three (36.5%) think they’ll see similar to usual levels of business and just over a third (35.5%) are predicting a better than usual festive period this year.

Rupert Gutteridge, Ordamo CEO, said: “The hospitality sector has taken such a huge battering over the past 20 months, we felt it important to reach out a helpful hand. It’s no surprise that staffing is currently causing the most worry and in speaking to so many of our clients and contacts, it is clear what an impact it is having on people’s stress levels.

“Hospitality is a people business after all and we feel a responsibility, as a team with such close ties to the sector, to give the professionals in this space a voice. This ensures that the real issues that teams are facing are used to develop the essential technology solutions to ensure smooth running of day-to-day business as well as enabling growth.”

In other findings, one in nine (11.7%) cite Brexit as having the biggest impact on business recently, with over three quarters (76.9%) naming Covid as having had the most significant impact. When it comes to most common areas of business concern for those in hospitality, staffing, the supply chain and customer service are the three most cited, by 61.2%, 47.2% and 18.6% of respondents respectively.