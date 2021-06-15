One of Norfolk’s ‘best seaside hotels’ comes to market for almost £2m

Christie & Co has been instructed to market the Cliftonville Hotel, a fully refurbished Grade-II listed hotel located on West Cliff, in the Norfolk seaside resort of Cromer.

Built in 1897, the Cliftonville Hotel boasts an ‘elegant Edwardian charm’ throughout its 30 bedrooms, extensive bar, bistro, dining and function room facilities.

The hotel has been family owned since the property was acquired through Christie & Co in 1995 and is operated by Belinda Cammell, who operates the business with husband Robert, and sister Annette Grundy.

During this time, the family has invested significantly in the property to add a contemporary appeal.

The hotel enjoys substantial repeat business and despite being closed until May this year, bookings ahead of the summer 2021 season have reached impressive levels.

Tim Gooding, Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and comments, “This really is one of the best hotels in the region and we are delighted to have been instructed to source a buyer, following our client’s decision to retire from the trade, having given so much support to the town during their ownership. The business is superbly positioned, has grown substantially since it was acquired in 1995 and now represents a quintessential East Anglian coastal hotel business, trading year-round. As such, we expect to see a good deal of interest from prospective buyers, looking to invest in the very busy hospitality market across the country.”

The Cliftonville Hotel is on the market on a freehold basis, with a guide price of £1.8 million.