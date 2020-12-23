ONES TO WATCH: Best new hotel openings 2021 – Part 1

Discover the best new hotel openings promising to take the market by storm this year, as the industry braces to bounce back from 2020.

The Star, Alfriston

The Telegraph Hotel, Coventry

Bodmin Jail Hotel

Sandburn Hall Hotel, Yorkshire

Carton House, Maynooth

The Pig in the South Downs

Fairmont Windsor Park

Cameron House, Scotland

Mondrian Shoreditch London

Nomad London