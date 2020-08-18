Only 8% of guests feel comfortable to check in and out at a public kiosk

New research has found that now only 8% of guests would feel comfortable checking in and checking out via a public kiosk, as consumer habits favour a more digital guest journey during a hotel stay.

Research conducted by Criton highlighted that 80% of guests would download an app that would enable them to check in and check out, rather than going via a public kiosk amid safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.

This figure was a 10% increase compared to March 2020, prior to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Story continues below Advertisement

The findings focus on crucial information for hoteliers, with guests’ mobile phones now clearly being recognised as an essential tool for delivering a safe experience.

With 43% of travellers staying in a three-star hotel and 40% staying in a four- or five-star hotel, findings show that, compared to March this year, a higher percentage of guests, 73%, would download and use an app that would enable them to open the door of their room.

47% also said they would be more likely to order in-room service or to go to the hotel restaurant if they could use a mobile app to place their order.

The results were derived from two surveys of more than 7,000 travellers which measured preferences before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on the results of the survey, Julie Grieve, founder and CEO of Criton said: “Undoubtedly due to Covid-19 there has been a significant change in how guests are looking to interact with the hotel, however in reality the demand for digital was there before the global pandemic. At Criton, our mission is to make it easy for independent hotels and groups to embrace digital to give their guests that choice of interaction pre, during and post-stay.”