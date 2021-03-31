Opening from April 12? Need-to-know rules on service

New guidance has been published for hotels, restaurants and pubs opening outdoor dining facilities from April 12.

Following the move to Step 2 of the roadmap, from next month, hospitality venues in England can reopen outdoor areas to serve customers in groups of up to six people or two households of any size.

Venues may allow customers to use toilets, baby changing rooms or breast feeding rooms located inside the premises.

Hospitality businesses have also been erecting outdoor shelters ahead of the reopening. To be considered ‘outdoors’, shelters, marquees and other structures can have a roof but need to have at least 50% of the area of their walls open at all times whilst in use.

At any premises serving alcohol, customers will be required to order, be served and eat/drink while seated (even if no alcohol is ordered).

If a hospitality venue does not serve alcohol, then customers will be able to order and collect food and drink from a counter, but must consume food and drink while seated at a table.

Hospitality venues will also be allowed to provide takeaway alcohol. Takeaway food and drink (including alcohol) must not be consumed on the premises or adjacent to the premises.

Government has suggested that further guidance related to Step 2 for tourism and hospitality businesses will be published next week.