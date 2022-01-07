Operator Hotel Co. 51 set to open three more sites in 2022

Hotel operator Hotel Co. 51 is set to open three new sites in 2022.

As operator for almost all the UK Moxy Hotels owned by Marriott, Hotel Co. 51 currently has 14 hotels open with 3,181 bedrooms.

10 hotels re-opened last year following the easing of restrictions and the group also launched four brand new properties in 202, which added a further 930 bedrooms to their portfolio, including a Courtyard by Marriott and Moxy both at the SEC in Glasgow.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2022, the group will welcome three UK properties with a total of over 600 bedrooms including Moxy Bristol and an AC Hotel in Inverness.

It will also launch four hotels in Europe, including Paris, Dortmund and Berlin.

John Farrelly, Corporate Commercial Lead for Hotel Co. 51 commented: “Last year was a difficult year of trading across the board for the hospitality sector, but we have remained positive and continued to open hotels, even during lockdown.

“We ended last year on a high after the success of opening two hotels in time for COP26 and saw both properties full for the duration of the conference.

“We have big plans this year and will be opening a further seven properties across the UK and Europe, bringing the total to 41 under our belts by the end of 2022.

“And the plan will continue unabated for 2023 as we have already a number of locations earmarked to add to our portfolio.”

Hotel Co. 51 has also created over 160 new jobs in the past year, starting in January last year with 79 employees and ending in December with 243.

The group will create another wealth of jobs this year when Moxy Bristol opens in February 2022 as well as continuing to recruit for all the other hotels in its current portfolio.