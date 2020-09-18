Operator to open new aparthotel in Sloane Gardens as part of five-year deal with Cadogan

Luxury home accommodation business, UnderTheDoormat, has agreed a five-year partnership with Cadogan to market and manage a new boutique aparthotel.

3 Sloane Gardens, part of the Cadogan portfolio, will comprise nine luxury apartments, each with its own kitchen, and a ‘live-in’ service manager available to guests throughout their stay.

The new offering will open on October 1.

UnderTheDoormat was appointed following a RFP process run by Colliers International.

It will be the newest property to be included in its Corporate Stays programme, launched in June, which enables companies and executives to book homes in London, on a flexible basis, that are near enough to their offices to be able to walk to work.

UnderTheDoormat has extensive experience across London managing over 300 properties in the capital, including family homes and apartments.

UnderTheDoormat CEO, Merilee Karr, commented: “With travellers seeking alternative accommodation options like home stays, which combine the high standards of a hotel with the space and facilities of a home, we see this partnership as an important step in ensuring we can continue to provide professionally managed accommodation in the post-COVID world to meet the increase in demand from customers wanting this sort of experience.

Hugh Seaborn, chief executive, Cadogan, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with UnderTheDoormat, having selected them to operate this exciting boutique aparthotel at 3 Sloane Gardens. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this addition will complement our existing hotel and residential offerings across the Estate at a time when there is an increased demand for flexibility, exceptional service and the comfort of an authentic, home from home in the heart of a characterful community.”