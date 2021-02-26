Organisers of Independent Hotel Show confirm exhibition’s October return

Montgomery Group has welcomed PM Boris Johnson’s reopening announcement, confirming the return of the Independent Hotel Show this October.

The company’s food, drink and hospitality division will first host its next physical event in September with the return of Speciality & Fine Food Fair from 6-7 September.

The Independent Hotel Show will then run from 4 -5 October, with both events held at Olympia London.

Speciality & Fine Food Fair will be the Group’s first in-person trade event since Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show held in February last year, just before the lockdown.

No doubt the industry will be keen to come together after more than a year of no live exhibitions or networking events.

Lori Hoinkes, MD of Montgomery Events, comments: “Food, drink and hospitality professionals know better than anyone that online can’t compare to the power of face-to-face interaction; we’re so excited to be busy planning these two events for the second half of the year and to play our part in helping our sectors recover.

“Confidence and enthusiasm have been building in the industry and Monday’s announcement has provided another shot of optimism. We’re so happy to have the support and continued trust of brands who understand the value of these events for kickstarting business and bringing together the food, drink & hospitality community in a way that’s safe, secure and compliant with any remaining restrictions.

Montgomery Group events Hotel, Restaurant & Catering, International Food & Drink Event and IFE Manufacturing Solutions will take place concurrently at ExCeL London from 28 February to 2 March 2022.