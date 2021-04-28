Orton Hall Hotel and Spa sold to investor off asking price of almost £6m

The Best Western Plus Orton Hall Hotel & Spa, in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, has been sold off an asking price of £5.95m.

Acting on behalf of Abacus Hotels, Colliers has sold the 70-bedroom hotel for an undisclosed sum to Mr Ravi Takhar (Art Hotels); a private investor whose portfolio includes hotel and healthcare interests.

Set in over 20 acres of mature parkland, Orton Hall is a Grade-II listed manor house that dates back in part to the 16th century, and was once the seat of the Marquess of Huntly, George Gordon, of the family synonymous with the Gordon’s Gin brand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Converted in the early nineties, the hotel comprises baronial event rooms, a conservatory, its own pub – The Ramblewood Inn – and a spa with swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and four treatment rooms.

Abacus Hotels took the decision to sell Orton Hall in order to focus on its other hotels: the Le Strange Arms Hotel and Knights Hill Hotel & Spa, which are both in Norfolk.

Paul Barrasford, Director in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers, who handled the sale, commented: “Orton Hall is a spectacular hotel in a great trading location. The new owners are experienced hoteliers and the property will continue to trade as a hotel. It will be exciting to see how they take the business forward.”

Barrasford added: “Cleary, there’s some way to go before things get back to normal for all hotels. However, the 17th of May when all hotels can reopen isn’t that far away and pent-up consumer demand is massive. Combine this with the confidence boost of the vaccination rollout and easing of restrictions and the future is looking much brighter than the worst case scenarios some feared this time last year.”