OTA bookers spend more and stay for longer, new data reveals

New research from Expedia has found that consumers booking UK hotel stays via online travel agents tend to spend more during their visit and stay for longer, compared to direct hotel bookers.

The new study, in partnership with BVA BDRC, found that domestic OTA bookers stay an average of one more night than direct bookers, and spend more than twice as much on hotel accommodation than those who book direct.

Those who choose to book via an online travel agent are more likely to use several on-property paid-for services including room service and hotel dining offerings, compared to direct hotel bookers.

71% of domestic hotel direct bookers use an OTA to research their hotel.

The data looked at the spending patterns of OTAs travelers, and the role of OTAs in the booking process, examining the contributions of OTAs to the UK’s travel and tourism sector.

“Despite traditional perceptions of OTA travelers being bargain hunters, this research demonstrates they are a higher spending audience,” said Orla Lee Vice President, market management, Expedia Group. “The ability to search for multiple travel products on a single platform and compare multiple properties in the same location are as powerful motivators as finding the best room rate when they are searching for and booking holidays.”