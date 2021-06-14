Outdoor catering business brings record bank holiday boost to Coombe Abbey Hotel

The combination of the late May Bank Holiday, school half term and sunny weather resulted in a record week for Coombe Abbey Hotel’s outdoor catering business.

The Café in the Park, Kiosk in the Park and ice-cream kiosk, all located within the grounds of the 500-acre parklands, saw weekly revenue rise 48%, a record amount for the hotel site in Midlands.

Soaring temperatures attracted a huge rise in footfall to the park and Go Ape tree top adventure site.

Ron Terry, operations director, at Coombe Abbey Park Ltd, said: “The cafes did even better than we expected and it was a record week beating our previous best by an enormous 48 per cent. This was even with Digbeth Dining Club hosting a separate event at the park on the first weekend of June.”

The team which runs the Coombe Abbey Hotel – No Ordinary Hospitality Management – have operated the park’s three catering outlets since May 2018.

Go Ape opened within the grounds in 2019.

Café in the Park offers breakfast, meals and kids’ menus, while The Kiosk in the Park is run on a ‘grab-and-go’ basis selling paninis, chips, ice-creams, coffee, hot and cold drinks.

Coombe Abbey Hotel comprises 121 bedrooms and events facilities and last year celebrated its 25th anniversary.