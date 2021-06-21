Outdoor weddings to be legalised for the first time from July 1

Outdoor civil wedding and partnership ceremonies in England and Wales are set to be legalised for the first time from July 1.

The news will bring a welcome boost to hoteliers currently still unable to operate without restrictions when hosting weddings or civil ceremonies indoors.

Under current laws for approved premises such as hotels, the legal wedding or civil partnership ceremony must take place in an approved room or permanent structure.

Under the new rules, it will now be possible for a couple to have the whole ceremony outside at such a venue.

Ceremonies will be able to take place fully outdoors or under a partially covered structure if this has at least a 50% open area.

The rules will stay in place until April 2022, with a consultation due to take place later this year to discuss extending the agreement or making the permissions permanent.

A Law Commission report later this year will present options for further reforms which will then be considered carefully by the Government.

Despite the delay to the reopening roadmap, any number of guests can be invited to a wedding ceremony or reception held outside or in a Covid-secure public venue.

However, venues must comply with social distancing rules, which will limit how many people they can host.

They must also provide table service, and dancing and singing are still restricted.