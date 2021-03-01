Over 80 MPs back letter to Chancellor calling for hospitality sector support

In a letter signed by more than 80 MPs from right across the political divide, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Hospitality and Tourism is urging the Chancellor to provide decisive financial support to protect sector businesses crucial to communities around the UK.

Some 83 MPs have written to the Chancellor ahead of this week’s Budget, for an extension to the VAT cut and business rates holiday.

An extension of the VAT cut to 5% on food and soft drinks for another 12 months and for this to be extended to the broad hospitality industry, including alcoholic drinks sold on-premise, the leisure sector and weddings

A further 100% holiday on business rates for all sector businesses across the UK, covering the next financial year.

The letter also calls on the Government to extend the furlough scheme, replace the Job Retention Bonus and provide improved loan repayment terms and HMRC tax deferrals to give businesses more breathing room to recover.

Story continues below Advertisement

Co-vice chair of the APPG, Sally-Ann Hart MP said: “Our hospitality and tourism sectors are some of the best in the world. They are a fantastic social as well as economic asset and we should be immensely proud of them. They have been absolutely devastated by COIVD, though. Despite unprecedented financial support from Government, unfortunately many businesses have been lost and they have taken hundreds of thousands of jobs with them. These are businesses that are critical to communities around the country. They are focal points for social lives and drive inward investment. Ongoing Government support through to the end of the pandemic and through the recovery phase is critical to rebuilding this industry and creating jobs.”

UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls, added: “The support of so many MPs from all parties and from the four nations of the UK emphasises just how important the hospitality and tourism sectors are – and how desperately they need the Chancellor’s help at Budget. Our sectors can be the engine of recovery, rapidly creating jobs and tackling youth unemployment. The Chancellor can speed this recovery with extensions to the VAT cut and business rates holiday for the next year.”