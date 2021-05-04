Owner of Brocco on the Park hands over the reins after eight years

The owner of the hugely successful Brocco on the Park boutique hotel in Sheffield has handed over the reins of the business after eight years.

Tiina Carr acquired the derelict Peace Guest House in 2014 and then transformed the building into an eight-bedroom boutique within a year of purchase.

Neighborhood restaurant, Brocco Kitchen opened alongside the hotel and is headed up by chef Leslie Buddington.

Story continues below Advertisement

Announcing her departure on Instagram, Carr said: “This little birdy has flown the nest! Thank you all for a wonderful 8 years – developing a derelict wreck into a beautiful boutique hotel and restaurant – has been quite an experience! I will miss you all so much but I know Brocco is in the very safe hands of chef Leslie, Nicola and the team. All I can say is thank you for your support and encouragement it has meant the world, please keep supporting Brocco they are counting on it!”

Carr had no prior experience of the hospitality sector when she took over the Edwardian building, but spearheaded the design and creation of the hotel during the renovation project.

When Brocco on the Park launched, it introduced a new concept to the market in Sheffield and has received wide acclaim ever since.

Brocco on the Park scooped the coveted title of City Hotel of the Year at the Good Hotel Guide’s 2017 Cesar Awards and Best Small Hotel at the local White Rose Awards. The Brocco Kitchen has also been listed in the Michelin Guide since 2017.

The hotel is also set to be featured on an upcoming episode of Location, Location, Location after presenter Kirsty Allsopp stayed during filming.

Details are yet to be released on the new owners, and Boutique Hotelier has reached out for comment.