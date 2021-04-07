Owner of Harbour Hotels to invest £20m into creating new coastal five-star brand after acquiring Bournemouth hotel

The Nicolas James Group has acquired The Savoy Hotel in Bournemouth and unveiled plans to invest £20m into developing a new five-star destination on the coast.

The Group owns the 15-strong Harbour Hotels brand, and now aims to deliver a new luxury lifestyle resort brand to ‘stretches of coastline across the UK’, with The Savoy Hotel marking the first site in the new collection.

The Nicolas James Group is owned by Nicolas Roach, who is spearheading the creation of the new mixed-use concept with more sites to follow.

Story continues below Advertisement

With a planned phased development, The Savoy Hotel will undergo a soft refurbishment under its current name, opening for the 2021 summer season.

It will then close its doors for an extended period from September 2021, as it undergoes a full and extensive redevelopment and re-brand – with the new name to be unveiled in due course.

Reopening in 2022, the hotel will boast 100 bedrooms, a spa and wellness club, multiple food and beverage outlets, including rooftop and garden restaurants with outdoor terraces and landscaped gardens plus meetings and events facilities.

In addition, the planned development will provide a number of residential apartments.

The Savoy Hotel was previously owned by Specialist Leisure Group and operated under the Shearings brand until it fell into administration last year.

Nicolas Roach, chairman of the Nicolas James Group, says: “We are delighted to have acquired The Savoy Hotel site and are committed to significant investment – with plans now formally submitted for a £20m redevelopment.

“For previous generations, Bournemouth was the prime coastal location. With phenomenal untapped potential, on one of Europe’s top beaches, it is time to bring back the golden era of Bournemouth’s hospitality and raise the game, starting on the Westcliff. As in other locations, our Group will invest heavily, much like we did in Southampton, transforming Ocean Village into a five-star destination.

“As a local resident, I am looking forward to a luxury lifestyle resort on my doorstep, alongside other quality venues. I expect others will follow.”

Councillor Drew Mellor, Leader of BCP Council, says of the investment: “We are delighted to welcome operators of this quality to BCP. Our big plan is an ambitious vision to create a world class city region and this investment, from the Nicolas James Group, in Bournemouth Is a great part of that journey.”

This year, Roach’s Harbour Hotels brand is to open its second site in Salcombe, introducing a new relaxed beach club concept, alongside 10 residential apartments.