Owners of Crossbasket Castle reveal plans to invest £15m into new bedrooms and luxury spa

The owners of Crossbasket Castle near Glasgow have submitted a planning application to transform the historic venue into a five-star hotel, doubling their initial investment and adding new bedrooms and a luxury spa.

Steve and Alison Timoney are planning to invest £15m into a new development at the once-derelict building in South Lanarkshire to create a new 40-bedroom hotel, restaurant and spa within the grounds, with a hope to start construction in early 2021.

The new addition would then be completed within two years.

As well as the new bedrooms, there would also be four eco-friendly detached lodge houses created, a ‘world-class spa’ with pool, gym and café, as well as a new restaurant complete with a stage for live performances.

The Timoneys have spent the last five years restoring the castle with an investment of £10m since they acquired the building in 2015 and now hope the development project will be given the green light to ‘protect the business’ to ‘mark the next phase of the journey’.

Speaking to Herald Scotland, Alison Reid-Timoney said: “We believe pushing forward with this large-scale investment at this highly uncertain time is not only essential to protect our existing business, but is the kind of thing that will encourage the industry to fight back and deliver the standard of facility that our customers are keen to see and will inevitably return to with their usual enthusiasm.”

Since opening in 2015, Crossbasket Castle is managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI).