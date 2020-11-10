Owners of Fife Arms reveal plans for debut London project after deal with Grosvenor

The owners of the Fife Arms in Scotland have revealed plans for their first London project after signing a deal with Grosvenor Britain and Ireland.

Artfarm, the hospitality company founded by the Somerset-based gallerists and art collectors, Iwan and Manuela Wirth in 2014, has acquired the lease for The Audley pub on Mayfair’s Mount Street and now plan to transform the building, which was built in 1888.

Artfarm has appointed architect Luis Laplace, who designed and restored Roth Bar & Grill and Hauser & Wirth Somerset, to lead the interior architecture of the space. The plan is to restore many of the original historic features lost due to bomb damage in WWII, with the renovation of the five-storey building pencilled in for completion in autumn 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pub will then open with the addition of a new restaurant and bedrooms.

Jonathon Cornaby, chief financial officer at Artfarm said: “We are delighted to be bringing this historic pub back to its former glory with Grosvenor and to make it the heart of the local community for years to come.”

In 2018, Artfarm opened The Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland, a Victorian coaching inn that underwent extensive restoration to return the building to its former glory. It was named The Sunday Times Hotel of the Year in 2019 and received wide acclaim ever since.

Other Artfarm properties include Manuela restaurant in Los Angeles and Durslade Farmhouse in Somerset.