Owners of Galtres Lodge snap up second property with plans to ‘invigorate’ Ripon hotel

The owners behind a boutique hotel in York have announced their latest business venture after purchasing Ripon’s The Old Deanery Hotel.

Rebecca Hill and Chris Layton, owners of York’s Galtres Lodge Hotel and proprietors of Layton Hill Hotels Ltd, have revealed their plans for the historic Grade II-listed building, which was forced to close its doors this year after the pandemic took hold.

The venue was previously a popular wedding and events venue and comprises 11 bedrooms and several public areas which will be restored back to a country house and reopen later this year.

The Old Deanery Hotel will be led by general manager David Macdonald and consultant chef Stephanie Moon, both of whom were influential with the development of Galtres Lodge.

Discussing their plans for the hotel, Rebecca Hill said: “We are beyond excited to take on The Old Deanery. It is such a beautiful property in the heart of a beautiful city, and we cannot wait to become a key part of the community. The welcome has already been incredible, and we are so grateful for the kind messages that we have received so far.”

“As we are still in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, we plan on taking a cautious approach and start by opening primarily as a wedding and events venue. We plan to be available for winter weddings and Christmas parties this November/December and fully up-and-running as a wedding and events venue from spring 2022.”