Owners of private rental in Kent pivot business to offer hotel-style accommodation

The owners of a private rental property in Kent have adapted the business to offer a boutique hotel-style accommodation, in response to the new ‘rule of six’ limit on social gatherings.

The Kingshill Farmhouse, situated in the Elmley Nature Reserve, opened to guests last summer originally offered on an exclusive-use basis, able to sleep up to 14 people.

Now from early October, the property will be available to book on an individual room basis for the first time, as business pivots to adhere to the new social distancing rules imposed by government.

Story continues below Advertisement

Elmley’s owner, Georgina Fulton said, “This is something we’ve wanted to offer since we launched Kingshill Farmhouse to guests last year, but the demand for private bookings both for social gatherings and corporate retreats has been so high we have not been able to consider it sooner.

“The new guidelines were brought into play last week so we’ve had to rethink things, and adapt in a positive way. Although we are still able to host smaller groups of up to six as a private booking, we hope it will be an opportunity to welcome guests to enjoy the Farmhouse for just a night, including those travelling with their other half, or as a small family.”

Georgina, together with her husband Gareth, Elmley’s estate manager, worked closely with interior designer Francesca Rowan Plowden to create the five-bedroom property, which boasts views across the Reserve

Georgina added: “Whilst this isn’t quite what we had planned for 2020, it actually feels just right for guests to be able to book a room and enjoy these spaces.”

Elmley is the only National Nature Reserve in the country where you can stay overnight or get married. As well as being open to day visitors, it has a selection of accommodation options including six shepherd’s huts, two larger rental properties, and in summer, a small number of bell tents.