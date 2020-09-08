Owners of Rothay Manor invest £1.2m in expansion with new dining concept and guest suite

Jamie and Jenna Shail, owners of Rothay Manor in the Lake District, have invested in creating a new dining room concept and luxury guest suite, finalising an 18-month project at the hotel.

The restaurant now consists of three rooms, and the new Fairfield suite boasts its own private staircase, with own lounge, bedrooms and dressing room, both of which have been developed as part of a £1.2m investment at Rothay Manor.





The restaurant space has been transformed into a more ‘intimate and relaxed’ dining experience, with a design scheme tying each space together through the use of paint colours, wall covering, panelling, signature lighting pieces, pattern, and texture.

The key patterned wallpaper and fabric used in the restaurant scheme was sourced from Lewis & Wood, teamed with a natural tan leather from Crest Leather.

The bespoke chandeliers and light fittings were sourced and supplied by Pooky, with tables sourced from Taylor’s Classics and chairs from Clayton Upholstery.

The couple have worked with interior designed Matt Hulme, director of Dynargh Design, on the project.

Jamie Shail, owner of Rothay Manor, said: “We have worked with Matt over the last 18 months to realise our vision for the property. Whilst we wanted to respect its past, we wanted to bring it firmly into the 21st century. In order to achieve this, we have invested in the region of £1.25m and a considerable amount of time to be able to create a luxurious, yet contemporary design scheme, utilising high quality wallcoverings, soft furnishings and fabrics, furniture, and statement lighting throughout.

“It’s taken a great deal of hard work to draw everything together, but it is more than worth it, and we are sure that our guests will genuinely appreciate what we have achieved.’’