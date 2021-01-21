Oxford’s oldest department store given green light to become luxury hotel

Oxford’s oldest department store is to be given a new lease of life as a luxury hotel, after plans were approved by council officials.

The family-run Boswell’s, on the corner of Cornmarket Street and Broad Street, has been closed since April last year and a planning proposal was put forward in July to transform the building into a new four-star hotel and restaurant.

Boswell and Co has had a presence in Oxford since 1738.

The plans had been submitted by developer Reef Group and were given the official approval by Oxford City Council’s west area planning committee on Monday.

Now the building will be converted into a hotel, comprising 101 bedrooms, a basement gym, restaurant and bar and a new rooftop terrace.

Committee member councillor Louise Upton said the plans were “exactly the sort of development we need to keep our city centre alive”, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Will Rohleder at Reef Group, added: “This project is an exciting opportunity for a new boutique hotel in Oxford City Centre which will benefit both local residents and the wider Oxford economy.”