Pan Pacific London
Location: London
Operated by: Pan Pacific Hotels Group
Bedrooms: 237
OPENING DATE: ‘Early’ 2021
Pan Pacific London is to now open in early 2021, pushing back its original launch date of the end of this year due to the ongoing challenges surrounding Covid-19.
Located in a mixed-use development at One Bishopsgate Plaza, the City’s new landmark tower, the hotel is currently under construction. Originally scheduled to open in Q4 2020, the 237-bedroom hotel will now launch this year as a ‘realistic timeframe’ for opening.
General manager Anne Golden said that despite the delay, the hotel is ‘well advanced’ and ‘will grow into a formidable hospitality player in the UK’.
Fronted by PLP Architecture and with design by Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel will comprise 237 guestrooms and one-bedroom suites; two restaurants and bars; a wellbeing floor with treatment rooms, sleep pods, a well-equipped gym and fitness area, Café and 18.5m indoor infinity pool; public plaza; two floors of meeting rooms and event spaces as well as the largest ballroom in the square mile.
Last year, the hotel appointed Bake Off: The Professionals judge, Cherish Finden as executive pastry chef.
Pan Pacific London marks Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s first footprint in Europe.