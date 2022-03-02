Percipient takes a look at the key trends for hospitality in 2022 and beyond

The pandemic has seen the role of digital accelerate beyond measure right across the hospitality industry. To a certain extent, disruption has become the ‘new normal’, with hospitality businesses striving to accommodate ever-changing restrictions in their quest to ensure that all-important continuity of quality service.

As such, long-planned for digital initiatives have been expedited and, out of the fog of Covid-related uncertainty, have emerged some more efficient ways of working, with some of these emergency measures and contingency plans now becoming standard practice.

What’s emerged is an industry that’s optimistic about the future, confident in its own ability to build back better and stronger than before.

Story continues below Advertisement

So, in light of this, what are the key trends to have come out of the pandemic and which are we most likely to see leave an indelible mark as we progress through 2022 and beyond?

Download the latest whitepaper from Percipient, the cloud-based business software specialists.

Read the full post and learn more at percipient.co.uk