Peter de Savary puts The Bradley in Cheltenham up for sale for almost £2m

Regency townhouse boutique hotel The Bradley in Cheltenham has been put up for sale by its owner, the hotelier Peter de Savary.

The Grade-II listed property, which is located on Royal Parade in the Montpellier district, is being marketed at a guide price of £1.95m by Colliers and Knight Frank.

The Bradley was privately purchased by the de Savary family in 2015 and underwent an extension refurbishment that was finalised in 2018.

The hotel is part of the Havana West portfolio, of which Peter de Savary and his wife Lana are directors and is being sold in order for the company to focus on its other properties, which include Cary Arms, and The Eastbury Hotel.

The Bradley now comprises 10 bedrooms and ‘a wealth of Regency period features’, including ornate ceiling mouldings, huge sash windows and fine fireplaces.

There is a large, walled town garden at the rear of the four-storey property, and there is also a detached building combining two bedrooms.

The contents of the hotel would be included as part of the sale of the business on a transfer of going concern basis. Planning consent has already been secured to create additional bedrooms on site.

Peter Brunt, director in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers, said: “The Bradley benefits from the combination of an excellent location and facilities, and generates excellent profitability from high average room rates.

“However, it also offers exciting potential for expansion to a total of 12 en-suite bedrooms, thereby further increasing both revenue and profits. Planning consent has already been secured to create an additional en-suite letting bedroom at the rear of the building in the garden, and in addition plans have been drawn up which show how the rear section of the drawing room could be altered to create another en-suite bedroom.”